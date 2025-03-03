Singapore to add two more submarines to fleet as it hikes defence spending
The Singapore Ministry of Defence (Mindef) has announced it will acquire two more submarines to complement its four Types 218SG Invincible-class submarines as it looks to increase operation tempo and strengthen its position within the maritime domain.
The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) commissioned the first pair of Type 218SG, the RSS Invincible and RSS Impeccable, in September 2024, and the remaining two Illustrious and Inimitable will be operational by 2028.
“Four submarines are not optimal for a fleet,” remarked Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen at the committee of supply debate. “Submarines are subjected to more rigorous and frequent
