Open menu Search

South Korea pushes ahead with sub rescue ship

20th December 2017 - 01:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Hong Kong

RSS

South Korea is developing a new submarine rescue ship, with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) declaring that phase one, a required operational capability test, was successfully passed in November.

The auxiliary vessel, referred to as the ASR-II, for the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) will displace 5,200t. It is slated to enter service in 2022.

Partnering with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), DAPA commenced the project in November 2015. The next phase will involve developing the ship’s systems.

An image released by DAPA reveals a stern flight deck suitable for a medium helicopter and integral to the design

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us