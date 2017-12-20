South Korea pushes ahead with sub rescue ship

South Korea is developing a new submarine rescue ship, with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) declaring that phase one, a required operational capability test, was successfully passed in November.

The auxiliary vessel, referred to as the ASR-II, for the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) will displace 5,200t. It is slated to enter service in 2022.

Partnering with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), DAPA commenced the project in November 2015. The next phase will involve developing the ship’s systems.

An image released by DAPA reveals a stern flight deck suitable for a medium helicopter and integral to the design