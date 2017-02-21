SharpEye for next Batch 2 River class OPVs

Kelvin Hughes will supply its SharpEye radar systems for the Royal Navy's two latest Batch 2 River class offshore patrol vessels (OPVs), the company announced on 20 February.

The company was selected to supply SharpEye for the first Batch 2 River class OPVs, HMS Forth, HMS Medway and HMS Trent, in April 2015. This agreement will see the systems also supplied for HMS Tamar and HMS Spey.

Each vessel will be equipped with a SharpEye I-band radar for helicopter control and navigation as well as an E/F-band SharpEye radar for navigation and collision avoidance. Kelvin Hughes will also supply its ARPA widescreen radar display for all vessels. The radar sets will be interfaced with each ship's combat management system and other third-party systems such as WECDIS and WAIS.

The Batch 2 OPVs have been designed with a Merlin-capable flight deck and a greatly expanded capacity for accommodating troops. They will be deployed in a range of missions including counter-piracy, counter-terrorism and anti-smuggling roles.

SharpEye radar systems provide situational awareness for early warning of larger vessels, small targets and asymmetric threats with a low radar cross section such as RHIBs, small wooden boats, USVs and jet skis. Operating in the I-band, the new radar will enable the ships to distinguish between genuine targets and environmental clutter even in adverse weather conditions.

Barry Jones, Kelvin Hughes regional sales manager, said: 'SharpEye is an ideal choice for these OPV projects. The system provides a three-in-one approach with a type approved navigation radar using advanced small target detection, a 2D surface surveillance capability and a helo detection mode to aid rotary aircraft recovery in bad weather; all in one compact radar package.

'Its scalable architecture allows it to satisfy the requirements of the smaller patrol boat as a primary radar or as a navigation radar and secondary surveillance radar on a larger warship.'