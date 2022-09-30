To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Shahid Soleimani catamaran enhances Iranian naval capabilities

30th September 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

RSS

The new IRGC(N) missile corvette Shahid Soleimani is designed to operate in oceanic conditions and heavy sea states. (Photo: Tasnim)

Is the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy showing its hand to expand beyond the Straits of Hormuz?

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGC(N)) announced the delivery of three new ships in early September, with the most interesting being the corvette-sized catamaran Shahid Soleimani, named after former IRGC Gen Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a US strike in January 2020.

Photos of the Shahid Soleimani were shared by the state-run Tasnim News Agency during a ceremony in Bandar Abbas.

Available open-source intelligence obtained from satellite imagery during the construction phase indicates that the new catamaran is about 65m long, similar to the Tuo Chiang-class missile corvette in service in Taiwan with the Republic

Tayfun Özberk

Author

Tayfun Özberk

Tayfun Ozberk is a former naval officer who is an expert in surface warfare, particularly …

Read full bio

