SH Defence’s Cube system gains more naval partners

SH Defence has signed MoUs with the Babcock and NVL Group, adding to the roster of shipbuilders who have shown interest in the company's modular system for naval vessels.

Under its agreement with Babcock, the two companies will explore the potential to equip the Arrowhead 140 design, the basis of the UK’s Type 31 frigate, with the Danish firm’s The Cube system.

Under another agreement, NVL Group will also explore adopting the technology into its ship designs.

The Cube uses ISO container frames and a handling system to embark and disembark modules easily, allowing naval platforms to be quickly re-roled between missions.

Babcock engineering and technology director Neil Young said: ‘Adding modularisation of mission capability to the inherent adaptability of the Arrowhead 140 frigates will support the aspirations of many international navies.

‘With clever locking and skidding systems, payload modules can be swapped far more quickly than before, while maintaining the highest levels of safety. I’m looking forward to the opportunities and capabilities The Cube will bring to our projects.’

The Danish firm has also attracted MAN Energy Solutions, signing an MoU to explore the potential of developing modular power solutions for naval vessels.

Last month Spain’s Navantia joined The Cube party, agreeing to explore the development of the Danish system for future designs and retrofits of existing ships.