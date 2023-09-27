Serco to support USN anti-terror effort under new technology services contract
Under the contract, Serco will continue to provide life-cycle sustainment of physical security/access control and C4I systems to ensure continuous operation and advancement of the PS2-EA, previously known as the Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection Electronic Surveillance Systems.
Additionally, Serco will provide these services for the Pentagon at naval bases across the globe. The scope of Serco’s work extends to installation, integration, testing and evaluation, maintenance, and supply/logistics support.
Additionally, Serco will be deploying the PSIM which is a smart coordinator that integrates data from various security systems and is designed to present information in a clear and accessible manner to the appropriate authorities.
It is designed to provide security personnel with the tools needed to make informed decisions and efficiently manage a spectrum of security technologies, ensuring a robust and effective security ecosystem.
The contract is part of an eight-year, single-award IDIQ contract which was awarded in 2021 and has a five-year base period and one three-year option period with a contract ceiling value of $600 million. In June 2023 the company was awarded a $69 million contract to provide the same services.
