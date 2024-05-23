SeeByte to continue supporting UK minehunting capability under new contract
SeeByte has been awarded a three-year contract by the UK MoD’s Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) to provide its suite of C2, mission-level autonomy, target recognition, support and development services to the UK Royal Navy’s Mine Hunting Capability (MHC) Delivery Team.
The base contract award was £2.4 million (US$3.1 million) with the potential for future flexible tasking orders up to a maximum of £50 million over the full contract term. There were also options to extend the duration up to two years.
The contract award marked a continuation of services first procured by DE&S in March 2022 and will secure the supply, support, and evolutionary development necessary to maintain the Royal Navy’s integration with SeeByte software.
The software has been widely fielded in different applications by the Royal Navy and its NATO allies, having been designed to optimise the operation and effectiveness of surface and underwater autonomous vehicles.
SeeByte has been working with several navies across the world in the area of integrating navies with USVs and UUVs.
In November 2022, Seebyte was awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to support the US Navy’s autonomous systems and machine-learning capabilities, a deal which has a potential value of $87 million over 10 years.
In August 2022, SeeByte announced it had been chosen by the UK MoD to design and develop a “proof-of-concept solution to improve communication and understanding between operators and uncrewed maritime systems”.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Norway to renew naval forces within a decade
The Royal Norwegian Navy (RNoN) will be almost completely overhauled and replaced with new ships and submarines in a timeframe of about 10 years.
-
Sailing into the Future: Fincantieri’s Digital Twin Revolution
Fincantieri revolutionises shipbuilding using a Digital Twin, a computerised ship design incorporating real-world data from the completed vessel
-
UAE Coast Guard orders 10 OPVs for $434 million
A deal to supply 10 P51MR-class 51m offshore patrol vessels to the UAE Coast Guard was proceeded by the signing of an Abu Dhabi-based JV between Fincantieri and EDGE.
-
Singapore Navy receives new RO/RO civil resource ship
MV Mentor, the Republic of Singapore Navy’s new roll-on/roll-off ship, will enhance training and sealift capabilities while replacing the long-serving MV Avatar.
-
US Navy places small boat order worth up to $290 million
The Metal Shark 40 Defiant, a 40-foot, welded-aluminium pilothouse monohull patrol boat, features ballistic protection and can be armed with a range of remotely operated and crew-served weapons systems. The ReconCraft 40ft patrol boat is similar and offers waterjet, outboard and inboard/outboard propulsion.
-
How propulsion technology can improve vessel performance
Next-generation propellers have been designed to enhance range and speed while reducing fuel consumption.