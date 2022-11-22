To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Secretive China enhances its SSBN fleet and weaponry

22nd November 2022 - 03:09 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

These are improved Type 094A SSBN of the PLA Navy. (Photo: PLA Daily)

There is growing evidence that production of new nuclear-powered submarines is proceeding in China, as well as a startling declaration that new submarine-launched nuclear-tipped missiles are already in service.

Recent revelations show that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has been prioritising the modernisation of its submarine fleet, especially a recent statement from the US military that China has operationalised the JL-3 submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM).

Adm Sam Paparo, head of the US Pacific Fleet, told reporters at a conference in Washington DC last week that the PLAN’s six Jin-class (Type 094) submarines are now ‘equipped with JL-3 intercontinental ballistic missiles’.

This bombshell was reported by news outlets such as Bloomberg, and it is the first official confirmation from the US that the capable JL-3

