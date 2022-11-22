Secretive China enhances its SSBN fleet and weaponry

Recent revelations show that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has been prioritising the modernisation of its submarine fleet, especially a recent statement from the US military that China has operationalised the JL-3 submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM).

Adm Sam Paparo, head of the US Pacific Fleet, told reporters at a conference in Washington DC last week that the PLAN’s six Jin-class (Type 094) submarines are now ‘equipped with JL-3 intercontinental ballistic missiles’.

This bombshell was reported by news outlets such as Bloomberg, and it is the first official confirmation from the US that the capable JL-3