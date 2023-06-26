Second Royal Navy Type 26 frigate sees the light

The forward end of the ship will soon be joined to the aft at the shipyard as work continues to progress on a new covered shipbuilding hall that will be used for future frigates in the programme.

On the hardstand, work will continue on the frigate before it is floated off to BAE Systems Scotstoun facility in 2024 for further fitting out.

The first ship of eight, HMS Glasgow, is already at Scotstoun for installation of equipment.

BAE Systems Naval Ships MD Simon Lister said: ‘The emergence of HMS Cardiff is a very proud moment for everyone involved