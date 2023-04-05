BAE cuts steel on fourth Type 26, makes headway on new shipbuilding hall

Cutting steel for HMS Birmingham, marks the formal start of production of the second batch of Type 26 frigates, following the award of a £4.2 billion contract for five further ships to BAE Systems in November last year.

In total, BAE Systems is building eight City-class Type 26 frigates for the UK RN.

To support the programme, BAE Systems is adding a new shipbuilding hall to its site in Govan, Glasgow. The 175m long and 85m wide hall will allow two Type 26 frigates to be worked on under cover simultaneously.

This should mean the final five ships are