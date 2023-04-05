To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BAE cuts steel on fourth Type 26, makes headway on new shipbuilding hall

5th April 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The eight Type 26s on order will replace the bulk of the UK RN's Duke-class Type 23 frigates. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems has cut steel on the UK’s fourth Type 26 frigate HMS Birmingham and made progress on the site of its future shipbuilding hall, filling in a former wet basin.

Cutting steel for HMS Birmingham, marks the formal start of production of the second batch of Type 26 frigates, following the award of a £4.2 billion contract for five further ships to BAE Systems in November last year.

In total, BAE Systems is building eight City-class Type 26 frigates for the UK RN.

To support the programme, BAE Systems is adding a new shipbuilding hall to its site in Govan, Glasgow. The 175m long and 85m wide hall will allow two Type 26 frigates to be worked on under cover simultaneously.

This should mean the final five ships are

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

