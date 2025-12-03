Second Royal Canadian Navy Joint Support Ship is on schedule to be launched mid-2026

The construction of the second Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) Joint Support Ship (JSS 2), named HMCS Preserver, is on track for launch in mid-2026 despite delays in building the first vessel, HMCS Protecteur (JSS 1).

Speaking to Shephard, Kate Morton, VP of supply chain at Seaspan Shipyards, confirmed that the company is “looking to launch that ship [in the] back half of next year”.

“We are learning a lot of lessons from ship one, and actually, our increased levels of outfit earlier on in construction [for the JSS 2] has been really impressive,” Morton noted.

Seaspan was selected