  Second Royal Canadian Navy Joint Support Ship is on schedule to be launched mid-2026

3rd December 2025 - 13:05 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

Artist rendering of the future Protecteur-class ship replenishing a Canadian vessel at sea. (Image: Canadian DND)

While the first Joint Support Ship is currently in the final stages of outfitting, the second one is on schedule for launching next year.

The construction of the second Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) Joint Support Ship (JSS 2), named HMCS Preserver, is on track for launch in mid-2026 despite delays in building the first vessel, HMCS Protecteur (JSS 1).

Speaking to Shephard, Kate Morton, VP of supply chain at Seaspan Shipyards, confirmed that the company is “looking to launch that ship [in the] back half of next year”.

“We are learning a lot of lessons from ship one, and actually, our increased levels of outfit earlier on in construction [for the JSS 2] has been really impressive,” Morton noted.

Seaspan was selected

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira

