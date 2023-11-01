Is the end in sight for Canada’s painful Joint Support Ship procurement journey?

While there remain some years to go before the RCN gets its new JSS, the keel-laying and construction of the second ship has finally got underway, representing the beginning of the end stage of the programme. (Photo: DND)

The launch of the second of two new Joint Support Ships for the Royal Canadian Navy has represented steps forward on a project that has suffered huge delays due to supply chain issues and the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Canada's DND.