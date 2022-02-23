SEA torpedo launcher to equip Philippine corvettes

Navalised Iron Dome completes first interceptions from Sa’ar 6 corvette
The crew of Sa’ar 6 corvette INS Magen led recent C-Dome tests.
UK ship and fleet protection company SEA will supply its Torpedo Launch System (TLS) for two new Philippine Navy corvettes under Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) contract announced on 23 February.
The SEA TLS is billed as a weapon-agnostic system capable of firing a range of NATO-compatible standard lightweight torpedoes, including the US Mk44, Mk46 and Mk54 torpedoes, UK Sting Ray, Italian A244S, French MU90 and the Korean Blue Shark.
Under the Philippines Modernisation Programme, two corvettes will be delivered in 2023 and 2025, respectively.
SEA said the ability to configure the TLS to use other weapons would enable the Philippines to retain greater control over its supply chain through ‘a choice of suppliers for ammunition, delivering greater flexibility and long-term value.’
The USN requires continued input from Textron for the Unmanned Influence Sweep System.
China stands accused of illuminating an Australian military aircraft with a laser, something it has not denied.
Gibbs & Cox will aid the emerging DDG(X) programme ‘well as other emerging ship concepts’, the DoD announced on 17 February.
Sonardyne has launched a wireless initiation capability for naval mine disposal.
Comments from the head of the RN about hypersonic ambitions came shortly before UK officials met with their French counterparts to progress the joint Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon project.