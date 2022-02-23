SEA torpedo launcher to equip Philippine corvettes

SEA's Torpedo Launch System. (Photo: SEA)

SEA has previously delivered its Torpedo Launch System for Philippine Navy frigates.

UK ship and fleet protection company SEA will supply its Torpedo Launch System (TLS) for two new Philippine Navy corvettes under Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) contract announced on 23 February.

The SEA TLS is billed as a weapon-agnostic system capable of firing a range of NATO-compatible standard lightweight torpedoes, including the US Mk44, Mk46 and Mk54 torpedoes, UK Sting Ray, Italian A244S, French MU90 and the Korean Blue Shark.

Under the Philippines Modernisation Programme, two corvettes will be delivered in 2023 and 2025, respectively.

SEA said the ability to configure the TLS to use other weapons would enable the Philippines to retain greater control over its supply chain through ‘a choice of suppliers for ammunition, delivering greater flexibility and long-term value.’