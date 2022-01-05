To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Philippines orders corvettes from South Korea

5th January 2022 - 09:20 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

An artist’s impression of the HDC-3100 ASW corvette design contracted for the Philippine Navy. (Image: HHI)

The Philippines' acquisition of two corvettes will probably be the last big-ticket military procurement for Duterte's administration.

The Philippine Navy (PN) will receive two 3,100t corvettes from Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) under a PHP25 billion ($490 million) contract signed in an online ceremony on 28 December 2021.

HHI had been declared preferred bidder last October, and a notice of award was issued on 15 December. Selecting HHI for this corvette programme will ensure maximum commonality with two HHI-built frigates commissioned in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

The new corvettes optimised for ASW are based on HHI’s HDC-3100 design. They measure 116m long and have a beam of 14.8m. Their maximum speed is 25kt with a 4,500nmi range at …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

