Philippines orders corvettes from South Korea

Germany orders Mini-DRFD sets
Extra Mini-DRFD M3.0 sets are destined for German Naval Special Forces Command.
The Philippine Navy (PN) will receive two 3,100t corvettes from Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) under a PHP25 billion ($490 million) contract signed in an online ceremony on 28 December 2021.
HHI had been declared preferred bidder last October, and a notice of award was issued on 15 December. Selecting HHI for this corvette programme will ensure maximum commonality with two HHI-built frigates commissioned in 2020 and 2021 respectively.
The new corvettes optimised for ASW are based on HHI’s HDC-3100 design. They measure 116m long and have a beam of 14.8m. Their maximum speed is 25kt with a 4,500nmi range at …
Four new tankers for the Turkish Naval Forces will each have a range of 500nmi and a top speed of 15kt.
Advanced autonomy solutions from HII and Sea Machines support mission planning and collaboration between uncrewed systems.
The Myanmar Navy commissioned eight new vessels, including a second-hand submarine, in late December.
Japan is exploring the possibility of equipping its submarines with cruise missiles that can be launched from underwater — but it has never done this before.
Japan and the UAE will benefit from the latest SeaSparrow contract for Raytheon.