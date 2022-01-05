Philippines orders corvettes from South Korea

The Philippine Navy (PN) will receive two 3,100t corvettes from Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) under a PHP25 billion ($490 million) contract signed in an online ceremony on 28 December 2021.

HHI had been declared preferred bidder last October, and a notice of award was issued on 15 December. Selecting HHI for this corvette programme will ensure maximum commonality with two HHI-built frigates commissioned in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

The new corvettes optimised for ASW are based on HHI’s HDC-3100 design. They measure 116m long and have a beam of 14.8m. Their maximum speed is 25kt with a 4,500nmi range at …