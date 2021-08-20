SEA homes in on ASW opportunities in Australasia

The UK firm SEA is particularly interested in Australia’s Project Sea 5012 Phase 1, which will seek solutions for an Integrated Undersea Surveillance System (IUSS) for Australia’s navy.

The Australian government issued an RfI for this well-funded IUSS project on 28 June, and SEA will respond by the 24 September deadline.

A company spokesman said, ‘That’s really a focus for the SEA over the next 2-3 years. I think there’s going to be some really exciting stuff happening down there with that budget and the amount of expertise around.’

The RfI calls for information on ...