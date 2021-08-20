SEA homes in on ASW opportunities in Australasia

History of the mechanical seal (sponsored whitepaper)
In the early 1900s - around the time that naval vessels were first experimenting with diesel engines - another important innovation was emerging at the other end of the propeller shaft line. Across the first half of the twentieth century the mechanical seal became the standard interface between the shafting arrangement inside the ship’s hull and the components exposed to the sea. The new technology offered a dramatic improvement in reliability and lifecycle compared to the stuffing boxes and gland seals that had dominated the market.