Who commands the uncrewed systems when the mothership goes down?
On 14 October, acting US Navy secretary Hung Cao announced that the Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group had deployed with an uncrewed surface vessel (USV). The navy has disclosed neither the vessel nor its payload, but Cao’s comment, “Imagine having more guns out there”, indicates where the service wants to go.
A week earlier, at the Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium in Venice, Italy, chief of naval operations Adm Daryl Caudle had pointed to the catch. Uncrewed systems may have proved themselves on land in Ukraine, but “go try pulling that off when you’ve got to go across 5,000nmi of Pacific,” he
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