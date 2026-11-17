Who commands the uncrewed systems when the mothership goes down?

US, Japanese, Australian, Canadian and French naval ships sail in formation during Exercise Keen Sword 27 in the Philippine Sea, 21 October 2026. (Photo: US Navy)

In October 2026, the US Navy sent an uncrewed surface vessel to sea with a carrier strike group for the first time. It is a step forward for hybrid operations, but it raises an awkward question: what happens to the drones if the ship controlling them is lost?