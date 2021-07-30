Saab to modernise German F123 frigates

US waits a while longer to lay down the LAW
The USMC and USN are undecided on further armament options for the Light Amphibious Warship, as the programme remains at the concept design stage.
German defence procurement agency BAAINBw has awarded Saab a contract for the delivery and integration of new naval radars and fire control directors onto the country’s Brandenburg-class frigates.
The order worth approximately 4.6 billion SEK ($537 million) will see deliveries and other services take place between 2021 and 2030.
Saab will supply its 9LV Combat Management System, Sea Giraffe 4A and Sea Giraffe 1X radars, Ceros 200 fire control director and third-party systems.
Saab president and CEO Micael Johansson said: ‘We are proud that Germany has selected Saab as the combat system provider and integrator for the frigates to be overhauled.
‘We look forward to contributing to strengthening Germany’s domestic combat systems integration capability, creating a high proportion of value and service provision in Germany.’
Johansson added the contract would strengthen the relationship between Saab and the German military.
Ultra’s 2150 hull-mounted sonar replaces the Sonar Type 2050, which has been in Royal Navy (RN) service since the 1990s.
Wärtsilä Defense is to conduct repairs on Independence-class LCS vessels.
Latest order for Huntington Ingalls follows a 2019 contract for early service life work on USN carrier Gerald R Ford.
Israel Shipyards hopes its Themistocles-class corvette — named after the legendary Athenian naval strategist — will beat out its rival European Patrol Corvette (EPC) to fill Greece's corvette requirement.
The UK aims to create a new boat airdrop capability for its A400M fleet — it remains to be seen which branch or branches of the armed forces will adopt it.