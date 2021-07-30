Saab to modernise German F123 frigates

Rendering of a Brandenburg-class (F123) frigate. (Photo: Saab.)

The German Navy’s Brandenburg-class (F123) frigates will get new radars and fire control directors.

German defence procurement agency BAAINBw has awarded Saab a contract for the delivery and integration of new naval radars and fire control directors onto the country’s Brandenburg-class frigates.

The order worth approximately 4.6 billion SEK ($537 million) will see deliveries and other services take place between 2021 and 2030.

Saab will supply its 9LV Combat Management System, Sea Giraffe 4A and Sea Giraffe 1X radars, Ceros 200 fire control director and third-party systems.

Saab president and CEO Micael Johansson said: ‘We are proud that Germany has selected Saab as the combat system provider and integrator for the frigates to be overhauled.

‘We look forward to contributing to strengthening Germany’s domestic combat systems integration capability, creating a high proportion of value and service provision in Germany.’

Johansson added the contract would strengthen the relationship between Saab and the German military.