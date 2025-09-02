To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Royal New Zealand Navy outlines modernisation goals

2nd September 2025 - 13:13 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch, New Zealand

The replacement of second-hand SH-2G(I) Seasprite helicopters, acquired after Australia gave up on the platform, will begin within a few years. (Photo: author)

The Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) has a crunch time coming up as it looks to refresh its fleet before 2040, and prepares to begin operating Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters, although it is at the back of a long ordering queue. A key part of any solution is looking at what neighbouring Australia is buying.

While the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) recently received a shot in the arm with selections of Airbus A321XLR transport aircraft and Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters, the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) remains in dire need of investment.

The MH-60Rs will be crewed by the RNZN but will be maintained by the air force. They are set to enhance the limited reach of the RNZN’s surface fleet; but the country must join a queue.

Sikorsky explained to Shephard that more than 60 MH-60Rs are currently on order or in production for India, Greece, South Korea, Australia, Spain and Norway. It will

