  New Zealand to procure MH-60R and A321XLR aircraft as plan to "rebuild" the NZDF begins

New Zealand to procure MH-60R and A321XLR aircraft as plan to “rebuild” the NZDF begins

21st August 2025 - 10:53 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

A final decision on the MH-60R helicopters will be made by the NZ government next year. (Photo: Australian Department of Defence)

The MH-60R Seahawk and A321XLR aircraft are the first procurement announcements designed to help delivery of a more combat capable and interoperable fleet to the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF), as outlined in the New Zealand government’s April Defence Capability Plan.

The New Zealand government has announced it intention to buy five MH-60R Seahawk helicopters and two Airbus A321XLR aircraft to replace the New Zealand Defence Force’s ageing eight SH-2G Seasprite rotary fleet and two Boeing 757 aircraft.

While no firm order has been placed for the Seahawk helicopters, New Zealand’s government said that NZ$2.7 billion (US$1.6 billion) had been budgeted for their purchase. Discussions to procure the aircraft will go via the US’s Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme, which is now reportedly underway, with the government set to make a final decision in 2026.

According to the New Zealand government, the

