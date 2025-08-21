New Zealand to procure MH-60R and A321XLR aircraft as plan to “rebuild” the NZDF begins
The New Zealand government has announced it intention to buy five MH-60R Seahawk helicopters and two Airbus A321XLR aircraft to replace the New Zealand Defence Force’s ageing eight SH-2G Seasprite rotary fleet and two Boeing 757 aircraft.
While no firm order has been placed for the Seahawk helicopters, New Zealand’s government said that NZ$2.7 billion (US$1.6 billion) had been budgeted for their purchase. Discussions to procure the aircraft will go via the US’s Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme, which is now reportedly underway, with the government set to make a final decision in 2026.
According to the New Zealand government, the
