New Zealand to procure MH-60R and A321XLR aircraft as plan to “rebuild” the NZDF begins

A final decision on the MH-60R helicopters will be made by the NZ government next year. (Photo: Australian Department of Defence)

The MH-60R Seahawk and A321XLR aircraft are the first procurement announcements designed to help delivery of a more combat capable and interoperable fleet to the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF), as outlined in the New Zealand government’s April Defence Capability Plan.