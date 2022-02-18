RN will have to play catch-up to achieve hypersonic ambitions

In a 10 February speech, the head of the UK RN, First Sea Lord Adm Sir Ben Key, expressed an ambition to make the service a global leader in hypersonic weapons; however, the service will have to play catch-up to meet these ambitions.

The ambition to become a global leader in hypersonic weapons comes after the RN formally cancelled plans to acquire an interim replacement for the Harpoon missile, leaving it with an anti-ship missile capability gap between 2023 and 2028.

Speaking during a visit to Scotland to see the shipyards building the Inspiration-class Type 31 and City-class Type