RN will have to play catch-up to achieve hypersonic ambitions

Sonardyne releases life-saving mine clearing capability
Sonardyne has launched a wireless initiation capability for naval mine disposal.
In a 10 February speech, the head of the UK RN, First Sea Lord Adm Sir Ben Key, expressed an ambition to make the service a global leader in hypersonic weapons; however, the service will have to play catch-up to meet these ambitions.
The ambition to become a global leader in hypersonic weapons comes after the RN formally cancelled plans to acquire an interim replacement for the Harpoon missile, leaving it with an anti-ship missile capability gap between 2023 and 2028.
Speaking during a visit to Scotland to see the shipyards building the Inspiration-class Type 31 and City-class Type
The Hellenic Navy requires a contractor to maintain and sustain the two engines powering an ex-Norwegian patrol boat.
QinetiQ is supporting RN efforts to enhance the EW capabilities of its ships.
BAE Systems announces the Anson Astute-class submarine has successfully completed a trim dive.
The continuity provided by an Aegis common source library could yield dividends for various platforms and systems.
Poland is looking to acquire three multi-purpose frigates under its Miecznik project.