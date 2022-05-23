Royal Navy decommissions two more Trafalgar-class submarines
The UK RN officially decommissioned the Trafalgar-class submarines HMS Trenchant and HMS Talent at Devonport Naval Base on 20 May, leaving HMS Triumph as the only remaining boat in the class.
Triumph is earmarked to continue in RN service until 2024-2025 but the submarine is currently undergoing a refit.
The seven Trafalgar-class nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) are being replaced by the same number of Astute-class SSN boats, four of which have been delivered to the RN (first-in-class HMS Astute, HMS Artful, HMS Ambush and HMS Audacious).
The RN confirmed on 20 May that a fifth Astute-class submarine, HMS Anson, ‘has completed successful diving checks’
The sixth and seventh boats, Agamemnon and Agincourt, are at different stages of construction by BAE Systems at its Barrow-in-Furness shipyard.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Damen delivers the first of three MMIPVs to the South African Navy
Damen Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT) received a contract for the three patrol vessels in 2018.
-
Denmark aims to field SM-2 across Iver Huitfeldt-class from 2025 onwards
In early May, Denmark conducted a test-firing of the SM-2 Block IIIA missile from the Iver Huitfeldt-class frigate Niels Juel.
-
Latest Project 20380 corvette embarks on sea trials
The new Steregushchiy-class corvette Merkuriy was destined for the Black Sea Fleet but the Russian Navy will have to change its plans.
-
USN commissions Freedom-variant LCS 21
USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul will be based at Naval Station Mayport in Florida.