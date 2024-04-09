Royal Marines transformation programme shows early signs of progress
An ambitious plan to modernise the UK’s Royal Marine has seen significant progress made one year into a 10-year programme to transform its capabilities and develop its new concept of employment, according to the team behind the project.
The force has made particular progress with its internally developed communications network, according to Lieutenant Colonel Will Jerrold, SO1 Commando Systems in the Royal Navy’s Commando Force (CF) Programme Team.
Speaking at the Future Soldier Technology conference in London last month, Jerrold said that the force had been focussed on distributed and disaggregated operations coupled with persistent forward deployment.
Jerrold said the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Frigate or corvette? The new surface combatant expanding Sweden’s strategic horizons
With the new Luleå-class vessel, the Royal Swedish Navy (RSwN) will have a class of modern capital ship that could provide a wide range of naval capabilities that it has not had before, contributing to the shaping of Sweden’s role in NATO and allowing it to perform new missions.
-
Norway to massively increase defence budget by 2036
Strengthening the Norwegian Navy has been laid out as the main investment in the new long-term plan, which will increase defence spending by almost US$60 billion (NOK600 billion) in the coming 12 years.
-
US Coast Guard plans a $1.1 billion investment in shipbuilding in FY2025
The service has requested funds to procure and build new vessels, as well as modernise its current fleet.
-
New medium-class hopper dredge for US Department of Defense
The medium-class hopper dredge (MCHD) will be constructed in Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s Florida facilities and delivered by 2027.