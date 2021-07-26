Royal Australian Navy extends Camcopter S-100 contract

Indian Navy affirms shopping list for AUVs
India does not have a large number of AUVs in service, but it now has a road map to change that situation.
Schiebel has been awarded a three-year extension contract for the sustainment of its Camcopter S-100 by the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).
The extension will allow the RAN to continue to experiment and develop its knowledge using the S-100.
Schiebel initially won the RAN contract in 2016 and has continued to build on its initial acquisition contract, resulting in this substantial extension.
The contract includes field support services, engineering and logistic elements, as well as the creation of a sovereign Australian Camcopter S-100 training capability.
The Camcopter S-100 has missions successfully completed on over 40 different ships on all the world's oceans, in every environment from tropics to the artic.
According to Shephard Defence insight, over 300 units have been sold to customers including the French, Italian and US Navies.
It has been used in important missions such as the OSCE’s Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, the NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station’s Search and Rescue mission in the Mediterranean and Anti-piracy Operation Atalanta between the Horn of Africa and Madagascar.
India does not have a large number of AUVs in service, but it now has a road map to change that situation.
Local SME to conduct dockyard services for Latvian Naval Forces vessels.
Raytheon's Joint Precision Approach and Landing System that helps aircraft safely land on carriers in conditions up to sea state five has seen several nations' interest as they look to develop their own aircraft carrier programmes.
A new OPV design is one item for sale as Japan pushes hard to increase defence equipment exports. (ATLA)
MKEK claims a rapid R&D phase for an indigenous naval gun amid a wider push in Turkey to shrug off reliance on imports.
The USN wants to combine the best capabilities of its Seawolf, Virginia, and Columbia-class submarines as it looks to move ahead with its next-generation SSN(X) attack submarine.