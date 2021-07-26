Royal Australian Navy extends Camcopter S-100 contract

The Camcopter S-100 Unmanned Air System (UAS) is a proven capability for military and civilian applications.

The Royal Australian Navy has extended its Camcopter S-100 contract by three years.

Schiebel has been awarded a three-year extension contract for the sustainment of its Camcopter S-100 by the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

The extension will allow the RAN to continue to experiment and develop its knowledge using the S-100.

Schiebel initially won the RAN contract in 2016 and has continued to build on its initial acquisition contract, resulting in this substantial extension.

The contract includes field support services, engineering and logistic elements, as well as the creation of a sovereign Australian Camcopter S-100 training capability.

The Camcopter S-100 has missions successfully completed on over 40 different ships on all the world's oceans, in every environment from tropics to the artic.

According to Shephard Defence insight, over 300 units have been sold to customers including the French, Italian and US Navies.

It has been used in important missions such as the OSCE’s Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, the NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station’s Search and Rescue mission in the Mediterranean and Anti-piracy Operation Atalanta between the Horn of Africa and Madagascar.