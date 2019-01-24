Romania puts troubled corvette programme on hold​

The Romanian MoD announced on 11 January that it has suspended efforts for the procurement of four new multirole corvettes, a key programme in the country’s efforts to modernise its naval forces.

The €1.6 billion ($1.8 billion) programme has been frozen due to issues surrounding the competitive tender procedures and a court appeal from one of the bidders.

The press release issued by the Romanian MoD says that Andrei Ignat, chief of the MoD’s Department for Armament, informed the country’s defence minister Gabriel Les about the alleged irregularities discovered in the competitive tender procedure.

Further, the release also noted