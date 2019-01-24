To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Romania puts troubled corvette programme on hold​

24th January 2019 - 14:00 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov, Krassimir Grozev in Sofia

RSS

The Romanian MoD announced on 11 January that it has suspended efforts for the procurement of four new multirole corvettes, a key programme in the country’s efforts to modernise its naval forces.

The €1.6 billion ($1.8 billion) programme has been frozen due to issues surrounding the competitive tender procedures and a court appeal from one of the bidders.

The press release issued by the Romanian MoD says that Andrei Ignat, chief of the MoD’s Department for Armament, informed the country’s defence minister Gabriel Les about the alleged irregularities discovered in the competitive tender procedure.

Further, the release also noted

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Alexander Mladenov

Author

Alexander Mladenov

Alexander Mladenov is a Shephard correspondent based in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Read full bio
Krassimir Grozev

Author

Krassimir Grozev

Krassimir is a journalist based in Sofia, Bulgaria

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us