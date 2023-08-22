Romania cancels Gowind corvette buy, but needs swift new solution for Black Sea security

A spokesperson from the MoND told Shephard that it 'regrets' that the procurement programme for a multirole corvette acquisition 'could not be completed'.

The spokesperson explained that despite 'all efforts' to order the four ships domestic legislation 'did not allow MoND to do more'.

The joint venture company between Naval Group and Romania's Santierul Naval Constanta shipyard did not sign an acquisition contract, but then finances could not be secured to sign a contract with the second-ranked tender either. Dutch shipbuilder Damen Schelde and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri also bid for the programme.

The deal, signed in 2019, for the