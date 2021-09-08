ROK submarine fires SLBM for first time

Naval Warfare magazine: nuclear submarines, Australian naval power and more
A South Korean submarine successfully fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) for the first time last week.
ROKS Dosan Ahn Chang-ho undertook an underwater ejection test, the Yonhap News Agency noted on 7 September. However, the Ministry of National Defense refused to confirm or even comment on the test.
The event was expected after a similar test was conducted from an underwater barge in July. At this stage, it is unknown whether the latest underwater ejection completed a full launch cycle and missile flight.
More tests will be conducted before the Hyunmoo-family SLBM is approved for series production. South Korea ...
The UK will have paid off its existing mine countermeasure fleet by 2031.
Integrated Common Processor provides a common Integrated Undersea Surveillance Systems signal processing and display system software and hardware suite.
Australia has received the Triton NITE system to assist with the arrival of its first aircraft.
Communications upgrades are on the way for five New Zealand naval vessels.
In the coming year, Taiwan has set aside money for new ASW helicopters and to upgrade its relatively toothless frigates.