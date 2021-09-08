To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

ROK submarine fires SLBM for first time

8th September 2021 - 21:15 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

A South Korean submarine has fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile from underwater for the first time. (Photo: ROKN)

The South Korean SLBM programme continues to make headway with a first ejection test from a submerged submarine.

A South Korean submarine successfully fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) for the first time last week.

ROKS Dosan Ahn Chang-ho undertook an underwater ejection test, the Yonhap News Agency noted on 7 September. However, the Ministry of National Defense refused to confirm or even comment on the test.

The event was expected after a similar test was conducted from an underwater barge in July. At this stage, it is unknown whether the latest underwater ejection completed a full launch cycle and missile flight.

More tests will be conducted before the Hyunmoo-family SLBM is approved for series production. South Korea ...

