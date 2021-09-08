ROK submarine fires SLBM for first time

A South Korean submarine successfully fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) for the first time last week.

ROKS Dosan Ahn Chang-ho undertook an underwater ejection test, the Yonhap News Agency noted on 7 September. However, the Ministry of National Defense refused to confirm or even comment on the test.

The event was expected after a similar test was conducted from an underwater barge in July. At this stage, it is unknown whether the latest underwater ejection completed a full launch cycle and missile flight.

More tests will be conducted before the Hyunmoo-family SLBM is approved for series production. South Korea ...