Rohde & Schwarz to equip German frigates with R&S Kora

Rohde & Schwarz was awarded a contract to provide the R&S KORA system for new German F126 frigates. (Image: Damen)

Rohde and Schwarz has been awarded a mutual gain approach contract with Thales to integrate R&S Kora systems for communications and radar electronic support measures in the new German F-126 frigates.

R&S Kora is an intercept and analysis system that detects, identifies and tracks complex and broadband radar emissions and communications transmissions.

The system combines detection results from different signals for a comprehensive picture of the situation.

It covers the entire electromagnetic spectrum for an environment with high sensitivity and a long detection range.

Kora creates improved situational awareness for increased early warning capability.

The system is modular and scalable, making it ideal for the German Navy and able to support future complex operational requirements.

A Damen-led team is building the new F-126 frigates, including Blohm & Voss and Thales.

The first ship is expected to be handed over to the German Navy in 2028.

The F126-class frigates reflect the German government’s aim to become more engaged on the international scene so the F-126s have been designed to stay at sea for up to two years.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the F-126 is one of the largest surface warships since the second world war and the cost of the four ships is estimated at €4.6 billion ($5.16 billion).