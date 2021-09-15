German F126 frigate approaches review

NAVICS® – Turning vessels into networks (Sponsored)
NAVICS®, the IP based naval integrated communications system from Rohde & Schwarz is a secure network that controls all shipboard communications.
The preliminary design review (PDR) for the German Navy’s new F126 frigate programme is expected by the end of the year.
The €4.6 billion ($5.16 billion) contract for the F126 frigate (formerly known as MKS180) was awarded in June 2020, with construction of the first-of-class expected to start in 2023.
A spokesperson from the Bundeswehr’s BAAINBw procurement organisation told Shephard that, in the first year of the programme leading up to the PDR, it has established project management processes including risk management, quality management, information and system security and others. It also included a simulation phase ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
NAVICS®, the IP based naval integrated communications system from Rohde & Schwarz is a secure network that controls all shipboard communications.
Babcock is targeting export success with the Arrowhead 140 design – known in the UK as the Inspiration-class Type 31.
Under a previously signed Memorandum of Implementation (MoI) between Babcock, Ukraine and the UK, Kiev will receive a modern frigate capability, fast attack craft, minehunters, and naval base development.
Thales will develop a naval directed-energy weapon that will be fitted onto a Type 23 frigate for testing.
Patria to provide critical naval minesweeping capabilities to Belgian and Royal Netherlands Navies.
Introducing RAFAEL's naval Electronic Warfare (EW) ship protection suite: SEWS-DV deceives and disrupts hostile radar signals; C-Gem lures missiles away.