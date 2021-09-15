To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

German F126 frigate approaches review

15th September 2021 - 09:51 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

An artist's impression of the F126 future frigate (Bundeswehr)

As the Mehrzweckkampfschiff 180 (MKS180) multirole ship transitions into the F126 frigate, the Bundeswehr has provided details of the progress towards its expected construction date.

The preliminary design review (PDR) for the German Navy’s new F126 frigate programme is expected by the end of the year.

The €4.6 billion ($5.16 billion) contract for the F126 frigate (formerly known as MKS180) was awarded in June 2020, with construction of the first-of-class expected to start in 2023.

A spokesperson from the Bundeswehr’s BAAINBw procurement organisation told Shephard that, in the first year of the programme leading up to the PDR, it has established project management processes including risk management, quality management, information and system security and others. It also included a simulation phase ...

