German F126 frigate approaches review

The preliminary design review (PDR) for the German Navy’s new F126 frigate programme is expected by the end of the year.

The €4.6 billion ($5.16 billion) contract for the F126 frigate (formerly known as MKS180) was awarded in June 2020, with construction of the first-of-class expected to start in 2023.

A spokesperson from the Bundeswehr’s BAAINBw procurement organisation told Shephard that, in the first year of the programme leading up to the PDR, it has established project management processes including risk management, quality management, information and system security and others. It also included a simulation phase ...