RN to begin Type 83 concept work in early 2022

RN's future Type 32 will have autonomous offboard focus
The future Type 32 frigate will bolster the size of the RN escort fleet.
The UK MoD has confirmed that concept work on the replacement for the Daring-class Type 45 destroyer, the future Type 83, will begin in early 2022.
Confirming the date for the concept phase in response to a written Parliamentary question, Minister for Defence Procurement Jeremy Quin wrote: ‘On current plans, Navy Command intends to formally commence the concept phase for Type 83 in early 2022 with the assessment phase to follow in due course.’
The Type 83 is expected to begin replacing the RN’s Type 45 destroyers in the late 2030s.
In August, Shephard reported that Type 83 …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The future Type 32 frigate will bolster the size of the RN escort fleet.
Spanish and Italian shipyards are hoping to bolster collaboration on new naval vessels.
Navantia will deliver a new submarine rescue vessel for the Spanish Navy by mid-2025.
Post-delivery work on USS Vermont to be completed by May 2022.
Cohort Group company SEA has completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Canada-based JSK Naval Support for an undisclosed sum. SEA and Kaycom established …
An unspecified Gulf navy has contracted Rohde & Schwarz to provide communication systems for its new corvettes.