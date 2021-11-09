To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

RN to begin Type 83 concept work in early 2022

9th November 2021 - 09:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

The future Type 83 will replace the RN’s existing Daring-class Type 45 destroyers in the late 2030s. (Photo: MoD/ Crown Copyright)

The future destroyer was first announced in the UK’s March Defence Command Paper as part of RN’s shipbuilding plans.

The UK MoD has confirmed that concept work on the replacement for the Daring-class Type 45 destroyer, the future Type 83, will begin in early 2022.

Confirming the date for the concept phase in response to a written Parliamentary question, Minister for Defence Procurement Jeremy Quin wrote: ‘On current plans, Navy Command intends to formally commence the concept phase for Type 83 in early 2022 with the assessment phase to follow in due course.’

The Type 83 is expected to begin replacing the RN’s Type 45 destroyers in the late 2030s.

In August, Shephard reported that Type 83 …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users