RN to begin Type 83 concept work in early 2022

The UK MoD has confirmed that concept work on the replacement for the Daring-class Type 45 destroyer, the future Type 83, will begin in early 2022.

Confirming the date for the concept phase in response to a written Parliamentary question, Minister for Defence Procurement Jeremy Quin wrote: ‘On current plans, Navy Command intends to formally commence the concept phase for Type 83 in early 2022 with the assessment phase to follow in due course.’

The Type 83 is expected to begin replacing the RN’s Type 45 destroyers in the late 2030s.

In August, Shephard reported that Type 83 …