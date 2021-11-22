To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

RN looks to cut emissions with hybrid ships

22nd November 2021 - 15:47 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Both Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers docked side by side in Portsmouth. (Photo: MoD/Crown Copyright)

It is hoped hybrid powertrain solutions could cut the emissions of RN and RFA vessels by 20-40% by 2030.

The UK’s Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) has begun market exploration aiming to identify hybrid powertrain technologies that could cut the emissions of RN and RFA ships.

The exploration dubbed ‘Hybridisation of the Naval Fleet’ is being run by DASA on behalf of the UK MoD’s Naval Ships Support Central Engineering Team. It seeks to explore options that can be implemented by 2030 and fit in the spaces already occupied by existing engines.

DASA’s market exploration will explore potential power solutions capable of propelling ships with a mass of 65,000t at a speed of no less than 25kt, 6,900t at …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users