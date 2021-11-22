RN looks to cut emissions with hybrid ships

South Korea receives first enhanced minesweeper
South Korea is building three additional minesweepers, with the first recently handed over to the navy.
The UK’s Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) has begun market exploration aiming to identify hybrid powertrain technologies that could cut the emissions of RN and RFA ships.
The exploration dubbed ‘Hybridisation of the Naval Fleet’ is being run by DASA on behalf of the UK MoD’s Naval Ships Support Central Engineering Team. It seeks to explore options that can be implemented by 2030 and fit in the spaces already occupied by existing engines.
DASA’s market exploration will explore potential power solutions capable of propelling ships with a mass of 65,000t at a speed of no less than 25kt, 6,900t at …
Alsace is one of two air defence versions of the FREMM frigate for France.
The Australian Department of Defence said a new agreement only allows for sharing naval nuclear propulsion information and not the transfer of equipment.
Four ships are being built for the UAE Navy by Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB).
Navies around the world are increasingly looking at autonomous systems for the mine countermeasures (MCM) mission.
An €80 million multirole vessel contract for Fincantieri includes an option to provide two more units.