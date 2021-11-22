RN looks to cut emissions with hybrid ships

The UK’s Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) has begun market exploration aiming to identify hybrid powertrain technologies that could cut the emissions of RN and RFA ships.

The exploration dubbed ‘Hybridisation of the Naval Fleet’ is being run by DASA on behalf of the UK MoD’s Naval Ships Support Central Engineering Team. It seeks to explore options that can be implemented by 2030 and fit in the spaces already occupied by existing engines.

DASA’s market exploration will explore potential power solutions capable of propelling ships with a mass of 65,000t at a speed of no less than 25kt, 6,900t at …