GE Power Conversion gains US Navy IDIQ contract

Australia commissions second tanker
Australia's second and final AOR from Navantia has entered service.
USN Military Sealift Command (MSC) has awarded GE Power Conversion an IDIQ contract to maintain the electric and hybrid electric power and propulsion systems aboard its vessels.
The five-year contract could be worth $125 million, as the third deal between MSC and GE Power since 2012.
The contract covers maintenance, modernisation and upgrades, training, repairs, parts, remote technical support, and program management on 35 vessels, with more ships to be added as they are built and turned over to MSC after commissioning. The vessels operate throughout the world, and GE’s support is expected around the clock for 365 days per year.
The contract also includes Planned Maintenance Industrial Assist (PMIA) for shipyard maintenance, Industrial Control System (ICS) cybersecurity services support, and hardware and software configuration management.
The company has recently announced its plans to divide into three separate, industry-leading companies that will focus on healthcare, energy and aviation respectively.
Airbus is delivering BLoS comms capability for all the UK CSG, while Skynet 6A has begun production.
Singapore's navy is beginning to field a new system to monitor maritime security threats.
The speed, manoeuvrability and endurance of destroyers are an asset to any deploying force. However, technical issues can put these formidable ships out of action, making them little more than expensive flotsam.
Huntington Ingalls Industries has released its Q3 2021 report, showing limited growth from Q3 2020.
Two offshore patrol vessels for the Nigerian Navy will reportedly feature indigenous systems and technology transfer from Dearsan. The Turkish shipbuilder will hope for better luck in the African market, though, following problems implementing deals in Libya and Sudan.