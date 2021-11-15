GE Power Conversion gains US Navy IDIQ contract

GE provides maintenance power and propulsion systems aboard US Navy's vessels. (Photo: US Navy)

GE Power Conversion wins its third contract from US Navy Military Sealift Command.

USN Military Sealift Command (MSC) has awarded GE Power Conversion an IDIQ contract to maintain the electric and hybrid electric power and propulsion systems aboard its vessels.

The five-year contract could be worth $125 million, as the third deal between MSC and GE Power since 2012.

The contract covers maintenance, modernisation and upgrades, training, repairs, parts, remote technical support, and program management on 35 vessels, with more ships to be added as they are built and turned over to MSC after commissioning. The vessels operate throughout the world, and GE’s support is expected around the clock for 365 days per year.

The contract also includes Planned Maintenance Industrial Assist (PMIA) for shipyard maintenance, Industrial Control System (ICS) cybersecurity services support, and hardware and software configuration management.

The company has recently announced its plans to divide into three separate, industry-leading companies that will focus on healthcare, energy and aviation respectively.