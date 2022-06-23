To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

RENK contracted for F126 gearboxes and propulsion motors

23rd June 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Rendering of an F126 frigate. (Photo: Damen)

The deal builds on years of cooperation between RENK and the German Navy, with the prior providing gearboxes for the F124 and F125 class ships.

Damen Naval and RENK have signed a contract to supply gearboxes and electric propulsion systems for the German Navy’s four new F126 frigates.

The F126’s combined diesel-electric and diesel (CODLAD) propulsion system will allow the frigates to reach speeds of over 26kts.

Damen said the CODLAD configuration offers a ‘proven and ideal’ combination of increased power density and noise reduction.

Shephard Defence Insight notes the F126 frigate is a general-purpose frigate with built-in modules designed for specific missions.

The 160m long F126 frigate is expected to displace 9,000t.

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us