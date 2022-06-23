RENK contracted for F126 gearboxes and propulsion motors

Damen Naval and RENK have signed a contract to supply gearboxes and electric propulsion systems for the German Navy’s four new F126 frigates.

The F126’s combined diesel-electric and diesel (CODLAD) propulsion system will allow the frigates to reach speeds of over 26kts.

Damen said the CODLAD configuration offers a ‘proven and ideal’ combination of increased power density and noise reduction.

Shephard Defence Insight notes the F126 frigate is a general-purpose frigate with built-in modules designed for specific missions.

The 160m long F126 frigate is expected to displace 9,000t.