RENK contracted for F126 gearboxes and propulsion motors
Damen Naval and RENK have signed a contract to supply gearboxes and electric propulsion systems for the German Navy’s four new F126 frigates.
The F126’s combined diesel-electric and diesel (CODLAD) propulsion system will allow the frigates to reach speeds of over 26kts.
Damen said the CODLAD configuration offers a ‘proven and ideal’ combination of increased power density and noise reduction.
Shephard Defence Insight notes the F126 frigate is a general-purpose frigate with built-in modules designed for specific missions.
The 160m long F126 frigate is expected to displace 9,000t.
