F126 frigates to feature NautIQ integrated platform management system

The four new F126 frigates to be built by Damen for the German Navy will feature the mtu NautIQ Master Integrated Platform Management System and mtu NautIQ Foresight Equipment Health Management System from Rolls-Royce Power Systems.
Both these systems will form the FüSAS command and automation system aboard the new frigates, Rolls-Royce noted in a 25 January statement. The company added that it signed a contract with Damen on 21 January.
A fire alarm system, personnel locator and CCTV equipment are also included in the contract.
Neither Damen nor Rolls-Royce disclosed the value of the deal.
‘This is the first naval order for mtu NautIQ products since Rolls-Royce launched its extended automation solutions portfolio, which now combines mtu and Servowatch technologies under one brand,’ Rolls-Royce stated.
Damen is building the four F126 frigates alongside partners Blohm+Voss and Thales Nederland, with all work to be carried out in Germany at shipyards in Hamburg, Kiel and Wolgast.
The first ship is expected to be delivered to the German Navy in Hamburg in 2028.
The presence of an elongated sail on concept artwork and the high price tag of the submarines has prompted questions about the capabilities of new boats ordered by Israel from Germany.
Was damage to the corvette Provorny in a December 2021 fire more serious than the Russian Navy and MoD care to admit?
Tests continue under the autonomous mine clearance vessel programme for the Belgian and Dutch navies, with the latest focus being on launch and recovery systems.
The recent arrival of four Flex Fighter vessels in Ghana reflects efforts by the West African nation to augment its offshore security capabilities.
The Indonesian Navy approves the C-Flex combat management system for its newest KCR-60M boats.