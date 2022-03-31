Remus 300 joins USN Program of Record

Babcock meets HMS Somerset ready for sea date
Somerset will return to the RN fleet following sea trials for operational tasking.
The Remus 300 unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) has become a Program of Record (POR) with the USN, manufacturer Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced on 30 March.
Remus 300 technology is involved in the USN next-generation Small UUV (SUUV) POR. The initial phase of the programme includes the production and testing of the UUVs over the next 12 months.
Designed with an open architecture approach, the modular and compact Remus 300 is intended to advance distributed maritime operations by conducting critical underwater missions.
The SUUV programme (also known as Lionfish) includes the MK18 Mod 1 Swordfish that also uses Remus technology.
The selection of the Remus 300 followed a two-year rapid prototyping effort involving multiple user evaluations and spiral developments to refine the design of the SUUV.
The DoD Defense Innovation Unit facilitated the acquisition via the Other Transaction Authority mechanism.
Will the UK emulate US efforts to upgrade its Tomahawk cruise missiles to Block Va and Block Vb configuration?
The frigates are being built entirely in German shipyards in Kiel, Hamburg and Wolgast.
‘Emergent requirements that were not anticipated at the onset of the contract’ have prompted the DoD to amend its Digital Modular Radio deal with General Dynamics Mission Systems.
Turkish shipbuilder STM has put forward designs to meet Royal Malaysian Navy's Littoral Mission Ship Batch 2 and Malaysian coast guard requirements.
The proposed navy budget of $773 billion for the Department of Defense marks a $30.7 billion increase compared to enacted spending for FY 2022.