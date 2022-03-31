To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Remus 300 joins USN Program of Record

31st March 2022 - 11:57 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Remus 300 small UUV. (Photo: HII)

Remus 300 has been selected to join the USN Small UUV Program of Record.

The Remus 300 unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) has become a Program of Record (POR) with the USN, manufacturer Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced on 30 March.

Remus 300 technology is involved in the USN next-generation Small UUV (SUUV) POR. The initial phase of the programme includes the production and testing of the UUVs over the next 12 months.

Designed with an open architecture approach, the modular and compact Remus 300 is intended to advance distributed maritime operations by conducting critical underwater missions.

The SUUV programme (also known as Lionfish) includes the MK18 Mod 1 Swordfish that also uses Remus technology.

The selection of the Remus 300 followed a two-year rapid prototyping effort involving multiple user evaluations and spiral developments to refine the design of the SUUV.

The DoD Defense Innovation Unit facilitated the acquisition via the Other Transaction Authority mechanism.

Naval Warfare

