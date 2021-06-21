New Zealand breaks new ground with first Remus 300 export order

Remus 300 UUVs are New Zealand-bound. (Photo: HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) on 21 June announced the first international order for Remus 300 unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs).

The Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) ordered four Remus 300s for mine countermeasure (MCM) and survey operations.

The sale was facilitated through New Zealand Ocean Technology as the Remus sales and in-country support partner for HII.

HII expects to deliver the four new UUVs by Q3 2022.

Duane Fotheringham, president of the Unmanned Systems business group in HII’s Technical Solutions division, claimed: ‘Technology has progressed significantly over the past few years, and the Remus 300 represents one of the most advanced man-portable UUVs on the market today.’

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the RNZN already operates Remus 100 UUVs for MCM, underwater survey plus search and recovery operations such as locating the wreck of the ferry Princess Ashika in 2009.

‘We have a fleet of six Remus 100 UUVs we have been using consistently for the past 14 years,’ said RNZN Capt Garin Golding. ‘The flexibility and modularity of the Remus 300 will allow us to tailor the vehicles to specific missions, further augmenting our capabilities.’