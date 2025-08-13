Red Cat expands its manufacturing capacities to surge production of UAVs and USVs
Red Cat, a supplier of autonomous capabilities, has been increasing its production capabilities across the US as it attempts to support the Pentagon’s growing demand for drones and unmanned surface vessels (USV). The company has recently made multimillion-dollar investments to improve its facilities and create a new maritime division.
Speaking to Shephard, Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat, declared that the manufacturer was preparing to scale the assembling of its flagship solution, the Black Widow sUAS, to “thousands of drones per month, if not tens of thousands of drones per month”.
“We raised about US$30 million in March for
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Zumwalt-class hypersonic missile plan progresses with demonstration set for 2027
The US Navy’s Zumwalt-class destroyer is a stealth ship originally designed to consist of a fleet of 32 but has been cut back to three. Conceived for a land-attack role, it is now being fitted with a hypersonic missile capability.
-
US Coast Guard commissions first icebreaker acquired in the last 25 years
The Cutter Storis officially entered service with the Branch on 10 August. The new capability will be operated from Juneau, Alaska.
-
How powerful is the US fleet of nuclear submarines compared to Russian capabilities?
Although both countries still operate Cold War-era platforms, they possess capable nuclear-powered and armed submarines and are investing in the development of new, advanced capabilities.
-
US Coast Guard to invest more than $5 billion in the Heritage Class Offshore Patrol Cutter
From FY2026 to FY2029, the OPC programme will receive funds from the Reconciliation Bill and the Coast Guard annual budget.
-
Royal Australian Navy’s plan for fleet refresh continues in the face of headwinds
Australia has selected the Mogami-class frigate from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to replace Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Anzac-class frigates. The decision has been made as the RAN pushes to introduce delayed offshore patrol vessels (OPVs), awaits criticised Hunter-class ships and lives in the shadow of threats to the Collins-class submarine replacement efforts.
-
US Coast Guard set to accelerate schedule of shipbuilding programmes
With the funds provided by the One Big Beautiful Bill, the Coast Guard will attempt to speed up the production of the Waterways Commerce and Fast Response cutters.