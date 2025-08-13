To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Red Cat expands its manufacturing capacities to surge production of UAVs and USVs

Red Cat expands its manufacturing capacities to surge production of UAVs and USVs

13th August 2025 - 08:52 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

The Black Widow sUAS. (Photo: Red Cat)

The company has invested $80 million to enhance its facilities and establish a new maritime division.

Red Cat, a supplier of autonomous capabilities, has been increasing its production capabilities across the US as it attempts to support the Pentagon’s growing demand for drones and unmanned surface vessels (USV). The company has recently made multimillion-dollar investments to improve its facilities and create a new maritime division.

Speaking to Shephard, Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat, declared that the manufacturer was preparing to scale the assembling of its flagship solution, the Black Widow sUAS, to “thousands of drones per month, if not tens of thousands of drones per month”.

“We raised about US$30 million in March for

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us