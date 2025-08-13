Red Cat expands its manufacturing capacities to surge production of UAVs and USVs

Red Cat, a supplier of autonomous capabilities, has been increasing its production capabilities across the US as it attempts to support the Pentagon’s growing demand for drones and unmanned surface vessels (USV). The company has recently made multimillion-dollar investments to improve its facilities and create a new maritime division.

Speaking to Shephard, Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat, declared that the manufacturer was preparing to scale the assembling of its flagship solution, the Black Widow sUAS, to “thousands of drones per month, if not tens of thousands of drones per month”.

“We raised about US$30 million in March for