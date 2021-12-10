Canadian Navy names new large naval tugs

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) has announced the names of four new Naval Large Tugs, being built by Ocean Industries under Ottawa’s National Shipbuilding Strategy.

Haro, Barkerville, Canso, and Stella Maris will support warship movements and fire protection for the RCN’s Pacific and Atlantic fleets.

Steel for the first tug was cut in September 2020, with construction work beginning that November.

The first two tugs, Haro and Barkerville, will be delivered to RCN’s Maritime Forces Pacific in 2022 via sealift.

The latter pair, Canso and Stella Maris, will sail to Maritime Forces Atlantic in 2023 …