Canadian Navy names new large naval tugs

OCEA launches Ukraine’s first fast patrol boat 98
French shipbuilder, OCEA, has launched the first Ukrainian FPB 98, with 19 more still expected.
The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) has announced the names of four new Naval Large Tugs, being built by Ocean Industries under Ottawa’s National Shipbuilding Strategy.
Haro, Barkerville, Canso, and Stella Maris will support warship movements and fire protection for the RCN’s Pacific and Atlantic fleets.
Steel for the first tug was cut in September 2020, with construction work beginning that November.
The first two tugs, Haro and Barkerville, will be delivered to RCN’s Maritime Forces Pacific in 2022 via sealift.
The latter pair, Canso and Stella Maris, will sail to Maritime Forces Atlantic in 2023 …
While politics divide the British and French governments, both countries have made steady progress on their joint minehunting project.
Progress is made in Indonesia on fast attack craft, tank landing ships and OPVs.
Raytheon Intelligence & Space’s SeaVue surveillance system has been demonstrated during joint military exercises with the RAF and other NATO members.
The Middle East has proved a significant region for European shipbuilders such as Naval Group, Navantia and Fincantieri.
An Indian private-sector company has come up with a design for a midget submarine.