RCN contract supports testing new technologies

The NEXT-ECS charter contract will free up RCN vessels for operational duties. (Photo: RCN)

The Canadian government is investing in Naval Experimentation and Testing – Engineering and Charter Services (NEXT-ECS) to support the country's navy.

Canada has announced a three-year charter service contract worth an initial C$8.9m (US$6.95 million) with LeeWay Marine for at-sea testing and trialling of technologies, practices and operations. Under the contract, the company is scheduled to begin testing in 2022.

Canada’s Department of National Defence said the contract would help the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) keep pace with technological evolutions and utilising the NEXT-ECS charter service will allow warships in the fleet to focus on operational missions.

NEXT-ECS will also support ‘efforts and initiatives’ in line with Canada’s Greening Government strategy by testing eco-friendly technologies.

Canadian Minister of National Defence Anita Anand said Ottawa was ‘committed’ to investing in the RCN to ensure its future capability.

She added: ‘We will continue to invest in cutting-edge experimentation and testing so that our navy is well-prepared to take on important missions at home and abroad.’