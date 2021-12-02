RCN contract supports testing new technologies

US DoD locates Sonardyne for underwater tracking
Advanced Acoustic Concepts has selected Sonardyne’s Micro-Ranger 2 for US DoD programmes.
Canada has announced a three-year charter service contract worth an initial C$8.9m (US$6.95 million) with LeeWay Marine for at-sea testing and trialling of technologies, practices and operations. Under the contract, the company is scheduled to begin testing in 2022.
Canada’s Department of National Defence said the contract would help the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) keep pace with technological evolutions and utilising the NEXT-ECS charter service will allow warships in the fleet to focus on operational missions.
NEXT-ECS will also support ‘efforts and initiatives’ in line with Canada’s Greening Government strategy by testing eco-friendly technologies.
Canadian Minister of National Defence Anita Anand said Ottawa was ‘committed’ to investing in the RCN to ensure its future capability.
She added: ‘We will continue to invest in cutting-edge experimentation and testing so that our navy is well-prepared to take on important missions at home and abroad.’
The first ship of six for Belgium will be named BNS Ostende.
Naval Group aims to produce a new submarine for the French Navy every two years, with the company on track to deliver the first four boats by 2026.
From AAW destroyers to ASW frigates and escorts, common systems could be incorporated on any number of vessel classes built by EU member states under the 4E programme.
Trinidad and Tobago PM Dr Keith Rowley says he expects 'nothing but good news' from the use of two new Cape-class patrol boats.
The Russian Navy awaits Tsirkon hypersonic missile deliveries in 2022.