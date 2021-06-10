Canadian and Danish firms collaborate on containerised minehunting payloads

Screenshot from SH Defense video of containerised MCM solution. (Photo: SHD)

Modular payloads will include Kraken surveillance systems and SH container modules for offshore patrol vessels.

Canada-based Kraken Robotics is co-operating with Danish firm SH Defense (SHD) to design and sell containerised mine countermeasure (MCM) and other subsea surveillance payloads for the naval and commercial marine industries.

‘SH Defense will globally promote and sell containerised subsea surveillance solutions with a variety of Kraken’s surveillance solutions,’ Karl Kenny, Kraken president and CEO, said on 7 June.

He added: ‘In Canada, Kraken, supported by SHD, will promote, sell, deliver, install and service SHD hydraulic, electric and mechanical system modular containerised solutions to the Royal Canadian Navy, Canadian Coast Guard and commercial industry.’

These solutions could feature in the Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships for the RCN and Canadian Coast Guard.

The use of containerised modules for MCM would reduce the need for preventative maintenance while also meaning that ships can remain in service when equipment requires servicing.

‘New systems can be installed on vessels by fitting them to a module, instead of refitting the entire ship,’ Kraken added, and when a ship is removed from service, the modules can be reused by other vessels.