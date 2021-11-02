Raytheon integrates mid-course and terminal guidance for Maritime Strike Tomahawk

Block V Tomahawk launch from USS Chafee in November 2020. (Photo: USN/Ensign Sean Ianno)

Raytheon obtains Tomahawk Block Va contract modification from NAVAIR.

Raytheon Technologies is to integrate, produce, qualify, test and field Tomahawk Block Va (Maritime Strike Tomahawk - MST) seeker suites and all subsystems required to provide mid-course and terminal guidance, under a $19.59 million contract modification from US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR).

‘The procured quantity of seeker suites will be installed in recertified Tomahawk missiles for the Navy,’ the DoD announced on 29 October, adding that work is expected to be completed by October 2024.

All Tomahawk Block IVs in USN service are being upgraded to the Block V/Va/Vb configuration with a longer range, dynamic targeting and (in the case of MST) the capability to hit vessels at sea.

In this context, MST was name-checked by ADM Philip Davidson, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) during a Senate Armed Services Committee appearance in March 2021 as one of the crucial weapon systems required for US forces in the region.

The UK RN is also installing the missile on its Type 26 (City-class) frigates and MST is also earmarked for the future Canadian Surface Combatant.