Raytheon integrates mid-course and terminal guidance for Maritime Strike Tomahawk

Greece goes Dutch for more ships
A possible sale of Dutch frigates and minehunters to Greece would build on the previously announced deal with France for three new frigates.
Raytheon Technologies is to integrate, produce, qualify, test and field Tomahawk Block Va (Maritime Strike Tomahawk - MST) seeker suites and all subsystems required to provide mid-course and terminal guidance, under a $19.59 million contract modification from US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR).
‘The procured quantity of seeker suites will be installed in recertified Tomahawk missiles for the Navy,’ the DoD announced on 29 October, adding that work is expected to be completed by October 2024.
All Tomahawk Block IVs in USN service are being upgraded to the Block V/Va/Vb configuration with a longer range, dynamic targeting and (in the case of MST) the capability to hit vessels at sea.
In this context, MST was name-checked by ADM Philip Davidson, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) during a Senate Armed Services Committee appearance in March 2021 as one of the crucial weapon systems required for US forces in the region.
The UK RN is also installing the missile on its Type 26 (City-class) frigates and MST is also earmarked for the future Canadian Surface Combatant.
Fincantieri Marine Systems is among three companies picked by the USN for ship repair, maintenance and modernisation of ships based at Mayport.
The deal is the first time the UK has sold ships to Egypt for over three decades.
Semi-submersible craft could present opportunities for USSOCOM in covert operations.
The Improved Kilo-II class submarine Magadan has been commissioned into the Russian Pacific Fleet.
Rolls-Royce completes new waterjet MRO facility while it reports increased demand for work related to Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) vessels.