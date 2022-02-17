QinetiQ supports Royal Navy electronic warfare contract

Greece seeks engine support for HS Toxotis
The Hellenic Navy requires a contractor to maintain and sustain the two engines powering an ex-Norwegian patrol boat.
QinetiQ will play a key role in delivering a £100 million ($136 million) next-generation EW system for the UK RN.
The company is working with Babcock and Elbit Systems UK in the BEQ consortium, which is working to deliver the RN’s Maritime Electronic Warfare Systems Integrated Capability (MEWSIC).
Central to the work is a suite of novel sensors set to improve the RN’s situational awareness.
The company said its sensing technology, combat systems integration and digitised test and evaluation experience would help achieve delivery of the project.
The BEQ consortium announced it had been awarded the MEWSIC contract in November 2021.
MEWSIC is part of the RN’s broader £500 million Maritime Electronics Warfare Programme (MEWP) covering the Daring-class Type 45 destroyers, Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers, and future City-class Type 26 and Inspiration-class Type 31 frigates.
The team will also provide in-service support throughout the 13-year contract.
