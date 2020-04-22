UK Royal Navy commanders can return to port in event of COVID-19 outbreak
UK RN vessel commanders will be given the authority to return to port in the event of an outbreak of COVID-19 on board while on deployment.
Providing evidence to the UK Defence Committee on 22 April, Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace said the ships' commanders would have full authority if they thought it necessary to return their vessels to a safe location without deferring to higher command.
HMS Queen Elizabeth will head to sea in the coming days as the vessel and crew continues to work up to a full operational deployment in the Asia-Pacific region in 2021.
