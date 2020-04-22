To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UK Royal Navy commanders can return to port in event of COVID-19 outbreak

22nd April 2020 - 17:30 GMT | by Richard Thomas in London

RSS

UK RN vessel commanders will be given the authority to return to port in the event of an outbreak of COVID-19 on board while on deployment.

Providing evidence to the UK Defence Committee on 22 April, Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace said the ships' commanders would have full authority if they thought it necessary to return their vessels to a safe location without deferring to higher command.

HMS Queen Elizabeth will head to sea in the coming days as the vessel and crew continues to work up to a full operational deployment in the Asia-Pacific region in 2021.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Richard Thomas

Author

Richard Thomas

Richard Thomas is the Senior Editor, Naval at Shephard Media. Richard joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Impact of COVID-19 Special Report

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us