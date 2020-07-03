More than 90% of first RN Type 26 is under construction

After nearly three years and four UK Secretaries of State for Defence, progress on the first-in-class Type 26 frigate destined for the RN offers a snap-shot of the multiple bricks, blocks and sections being built along the assembly timeline.

It was back in July 2017 that Michael Fallon, then UK Secretary of State for Defence, attended the ceremonial first steel cutting of the future HMS Glasgow at the BAE Systems Govan shipbuilding facility on the banks of the River Clyde.

Costing around £1.2 billion ($1.2 billion), Glasgow will be the first to replace the first of the incumbent Duke-class Type