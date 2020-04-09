To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • USN braced for further COVID-19 incidents as 10% of Roosevelt crew test positive

9th April 2020 - 19:15 GMT | by Richard Thomas in London

Testing of the crew of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is nearing completion following the decision to order the vessel to port in Guam following an outbreak of COVID-19 on board.

Providing updates during a Pentagon media briefing on 9 April, senior DoD officials detailed that 3,170 of the crew had been found negative for COVID-19, with 416 positive results for the virus. Of those positive results, one crew member has required hospitalisation and since transferred to an ICU.

The results for 1,164 members of the crew were still pending. To date 2,700 have been moved off the

