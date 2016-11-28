Poseidon programme receives Norway boost

Norway has pinned its aerial maritime patrol capability firmly on the expansive wings of the P-8 Poseidon aircraft, manufactured by Boeing, following a statement last week from Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide.

The announcement was made more likely following a Norway-UK partnership agreement on 10 November to increase cooperation with their respective maritime patrol aircraft programmes, ostensibly to reduce costs and increase operational effectiveness. The signing occurred at Bodø Main Air Station, Norway.

Similar to the UK purchase the Norwegian model will be the US-specification P-8A.

On 25 November Søreide was quoted as stating that ‘the introduction of Poseidon