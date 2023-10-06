Polish Navy Miecznik-class frigates to be fitted with TACTICOS integrated combat management system

Thales has signed a contract with Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) to deliver the TACTICOS integrated combat management system (CMS), sonars, air-surveillance and fire-control radars, and 360° infrared sensors to the Miecznik frigate programme for the Polish Navy.

The deal was the result of Strategic Cooperation Agreement signed in 2022 by Thales, PGZ and PGZ SW, allowing the PGZ-Miecznik Consortium to deliver frigates within expected multirole capabilities.

The Miecznik frigates will be based on the Babcock Arrowhead 140 design already selected by the UK Royal Navy and the Indonesian Navy. Three ships have been ordered by Poland.

The ships have been planned to be fitted with a range of Thales systems which will be integrated with TACTICOS including the SM400 Block 2 multifunction S-Band radar and the NS50 4D AESA surveillance radar.

The frigates will also be equipped with Artemis, a 360° naval-infrared search and track system, the STIR 1.2 EO Mk2 fire control radar and TSA 6000 IFF1 interrogator.

Additionally, they will be fitted with Thales sonar suite comprising the BlueHunter hull-mounted sonar and the Captas-2 towed-array sonar providing a multisensor assessment of the overall underwater situation.

The SM400 radar has been designed to simultaneously provide long-range air and surface surveillance, helicopter control and weapon control functions at a range up to 400km.

The NS50 radar, together with TSA 6000 IFF1 interrogator, will offer an additional layer of protection providing air and surface detection, tracking and classification.