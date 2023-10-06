To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Polish Navy Miecznik-class frigates to be fitted with TACTICOS integrated combat management system

Polish Navy Miecznik-class frigates to be fitted with TACTICOS integrated combat management system

6th October 2023 - 09:29 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The first Polish Navy Miecznik-class frigate has been scheduled for a 2029 delivery. (Image: Babcock)

The multirole Miecznik-class frigates will be equipped with a set of sensors developed by Thales with the first ship scheduled to enter service in 2029.

Thales has signed a contract with Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) to deliver the TACTICOS integrated combat management system (CMS), sonars, air-surveillance and fire-control radars, and 360° infrared sensors to the Miecznik frigate programme for the Polish Navy.

The deal was the result of Strategic Cooperation Agreement signed in 2022 by Thales, PGZ and PGZ SW, allowing the PGZ-Miecznik Consortium to deliver frigates within expected multirole capabilities.

The Miecznik frigates will be based on the Babcock Arrowhead 140 design already selected by the UK Royal Navy and the Indonesian Navy. Three ships have been ordered by Poland.

Related Articles

Babcock wins Polish Miecznik frigate competition

MSPO 2022: Miecznik frigate programme solidifies with two framework deals for Babcock

The ships have been planned to be fitted with a range of Thales systems which will be integrated with TACTICOS including the SM400 Block 2 multifunction S-Band radar and the NS50 4D AESA surveillance radar.

The frigates will also be equipped with Artemis, a 360° naval-infrared search and track system, the STIR 1.2 EO Mk2 fire control radar and TSA 6000 IFF1 interrogator.

Additionally, they will be fitted with Thales sonar suite comprising the BlueHunter hull-mounted sonar and the Captas-2 towed-array sonar providing a multisensor assessment of the overall underwater situation.

The SM400 radar has been designed to simultaneously provide long-range air and surface surveillance, helicopter control and weapon control functions at a range up to 400km. 

The NS50 radar, together with TSA 6000 IFF1 interrogator, will offer an additional layer of protection providing air and surface detection, tracking and classification.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us