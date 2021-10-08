Philippines reignites LPD tender

The Philippines has restarted a tender process, its fourth attempt since 2019, for two new LPDs for the Philippine Navy (PN).

Officially entitled the Landing Docks Acquisition Project, this particular programme has been beset by false starts. A fourth invitation to bid was published on 30 September, with a budget limit of PHP5.56 billion ($110.1 million).

Similar to before, the 137-page tender specified a displacement of at least 7,200t and a minimum length of 120m. The winning bidder will also supply four landing craft utility, four 9m RHIBs and two years of integrated logistics support.

The PN is eyeing something …