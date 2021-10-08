Philippines reignites LPD tender

Russia to order ten more Project 12700 MCMVs
The latest intent to order doubles the procurement to 20 ships. Project 12700 MCMVs could ultimately replace 30 to 50 Soviet-era minesweepers in the Russian Navy.
The Philippines has restarted a tender process, its fourth attempt since 2019, for two new LPDs for the Philippine Navy (PN).
Officially entitled the Landing Docks Acquisition Project, this particular programme has been beset by false starts. A fourth invitation to bid was published on 30 September, with a budget limit of PHP5.56 billion ($110.1 million).
Similar to before, the 137-page tender specified a displacement of at least 7,200t and a minimum length of 120m. The winning bidder will also supply four landing craft utility, four 9m RHIBs and two years of integrated logistics support.
The PN is eyeing something …
The contract makes the German Navy OSI’s 24th naval customer.
Australian Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said the sustainment contracted ‘reflected’ the Government’s continued support of the country’s defence industry.
In September, the Marell M15 was shown at the DSEI event in London.
The announcement of AUKUS and nuclear-propelled submarines for Australia raised more questions than it answered.
The AN/SPN-46 Automatic Carrier Landing System enables pilots to make a 'hands-off' landing in severe sea states and weather conditions.