Philippines down-selects South Korean option for OPV

19th May 2022 - 05:03 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The HDP-1500 OPV design from Hyundai Heavy Industries has been down-selected for a contract from the Philippine Navy. (HHI)

The Philippine Navy has narrowed its OPV selection choice down to one company, but no contract has yet been signed.

The Philippine Navy (PN) has been eyeing six OPVs for some time, and it has narrowed its selection down to a platform from Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in South Korea.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed on 5 May that the navy’s technical working group had settled on the HDP-1500 Neo design from HHI.

‘And recently, the PN has selected Hyundai of Korea,’ Lorenzana said, in comments translated by the Philippine News Agency.

‘They are the ones who built our frigates; they are also the ones building our two corvettes. The navy sees [the advantages in] having HHI build all these ships

