Pacific 2019: Austal awaits Philippine OPV deal and enters USV market
Any deal between Austal and the Philippines for a set of six much-needed OPVs for the Philippine Navy will be concluded at the governmental level, with negotiations currently inching forward.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
New UK support ships to go ahead, LPDs to remain in service
The Royal Navy is said to be looking to acquire a class of vessel capable of operating as a stand-alone platform in a highly contested environment, fitted with a range of weapons and sensors for self-defence.
-
VideoRay awarded $92 million for MK20 Mission Defender USV development
The VideoRay Mission Specialist Defender underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) is designed to handle unexploded munitions and has seven thrusters to allow a high standard of manoeuvrability.
-
Malaysian Navy revises transformation plan for fleet modernisation
Despite the delay, graphics outlining the revised plan were showcased at DSA 2024, offered insights into the Royal Malaysian Navy's strategic vision for fleet modernisation.
-
Elbit wins first order for export version of Crossbow unmanned turret
At DSEI 2023 Elbit Systems unveiled a lightweight export model of its Crossbow 120mm mortar system being developed for the Israel Defense Forces.