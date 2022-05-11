Philippine Coast Guard commissions its newest and largest vessel

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on 6 May commissioned its newest and largest vessel, the 97 m multi-role response vessel (MRRV), BRP Teresa Magbanua.

The MRRV is modelled on the Japanese Coast Guard’s Kunigami-class ships.

A second MRRV, BRP Melchora Aquino, will arrive in the Philippines in June. Both were procured under the Philippine Department of Transportation’s Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project Phase 2.

During the commissioning ceremony, Philippine Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said the new addition to the Coast Guard fleet would address ‘safety concerns and commitments’ in Philippine waters and boost humanitarian capability.

Tugade added that the new vessels showed the relationship between his country and Japan was ‘firm and strong’.